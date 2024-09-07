Fair Weather Forecast For Next 4 Days-JMD

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 7 (Petra) - The weather Saturday will be moderate almost countrywide, and blazing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba, Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said in its daily update.According to the JMD report, Sunday will see a slight rise in temperatures, and an approximately similar weather to the earlier day will prevail.On Monday, the weather will substantially remain unchanged and the winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed.However, temperatures will drop slightly On Tuesday, and the weather will be relatively moderate nationwide.Also today, temperatures in the capital Amman will hit a high of 30? and a low of 19?, while the port city of Aqaba will reach 40? during the day, sliding to 28? at night.