Marko Stout And Tyeakia To Debut Groundbreaking Art-Fashion Runway Show At New York Fashion Week

Marko Stout with his models at his solo at Anita Rodgers Gallery, NYC – blending art and in a stunning display.

Marko Stout and Tyeakia present a groundbreaking art-fashion fusion runway show at NYFW on September 9th. Limited tickets available at the Manhattan Mirage!

- Rolling Stone (UK Edition) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Esteemed contemporary artist Marko Stout and innovative fashion designer Tyeakia are set to unveil a unique, cutting-edge runway experience during New York Fashion Week (NYFW ) on Monday, September 9, 2024. The highly anticipated collaboration, taking place at the Manhattan Mirage, will bring together the worlds of modern art and high fashion in an immersive and boundary-pushing show. The venue, located at 265 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018, opens its doors at 8:00 pm, with the runway show scheduled to begin promptly at 8:30 pm.A Fusion of Art and Fashion:The Marko Stout + Tyeakia Runway Show will be a celebration of creative collaboration, as the visionary works of Marko Stout serve as inspiration for Tyeakia's bold, avant-garde fashion designs. The evening will highlight Stout's recent collection of contemporary art, renowned for its vivid colors, urban motifs, and exploration of cultural themes, which have captivated art critics and collectors around the globe.Tyeakia's fashion designs are known for pushing the boundaries of traditional runway fashion, blending conceptual ideas with wearability. In this unique event, her clothing will bring Stout's art to life on the runway, with each design serving as a wearable canvas that translates his iconic pieces into avant-garde fashion statements. This synergy between art and fashion is expected to create an immersive atmosphere, transforming the runway into a living gallery of moving art.An Immersive Experience:Beyond the runway, the event will offer an all-encompassing sensory experience for attendees. With original artwork installations by Marko Stout and a live performance by DJ Iasee, the venue will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy space. The dynamic interplay of light, sound, art, and fashion will heighten the visual spectacle, making this one of the standout shows of NYFW.Attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy complimentary wine, adding to the sophistication and exclusivity of the evening.Why This Event Stands Out at NYFW:This event stands apart from traditional NYFW runway shows due to its interdisciplinary approach, merging fine art with fashion in an unprecedented way. Marko Stout has earned international recognition for his vibrant, urban art, while Tyeakia continues to rise as one of fashion's boldest innovators. Together, they are poised to deliver a performance that is both visually stunning and conceptually rich, offering a fresh take on the intersection of two creative worlds.Marko Stout's works have been described by critics as“bold and unapologetic,” while Tyeakia's designs are lauded for their modern edge and artistic flair. Both creatives share a passion for challenging conventional norms, and this runway show is the culmination of that vision.A Must-Attend Event:With limited seating and high demand, this exclusive NYFW event is expected to sell out quickly. Attendees will not only have the opportunity to witness cutting-edge fashion but will also be part of a broader conversation about the evolving relationship between art and fashion.Event Details:Date: Monday, September 9, 2024Location: Manhattan Mirage, 265 West 37th Street, New York, NY 10018Time: Doors open at 8:00 pm, runway show begins at 8:30 pmTickets: Limited tickets available through Eventbrite. Early reservations are highly recommended.Press and Media InquiriesMembers of the press and media are invited to cover this one-of-a-kind NYFW event. For additional information, interviews, or press passes, please contact Marko Stout directly at info@...

