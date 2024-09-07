Karen Decker Emphasizes Support For Afghanistan's People

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Karen Decker, the chargé d'affaires at the U.S. Embassy for Afghanistan, has reported on his efforts to foster development, regional connectivity, and improve people-to-people relations during a discussion with Kazakh officials.

On Friday, September 6, Decker shared a message on X/Twitter stating that he had met and discussed the issue with Ali-Bek Bakayev, the deputy foreign of Kazakhstan, in Astana.

Decker expressed gratitude for the warm reception from Kazakh officials in Astana and emphasized his satisfaction with exchanging views on mutual security and economic and social interests in Afghanistan.

According to Decker, there is strong agreement on supporting the people of Afghanistan, and significant efforts are underway to develop regional connectivity and enhance people-to-people relations.

He further highlighted a strong consensus on supporting the Afghan people and reassured them that“Afghanistan will not be forgotten.”

Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated the meeting between its deputy minister and the American delegation.

The ministry noted that discussions focused on regional security and actions to strengthen social stability through the revival of Afghanistan's economy and improving the conditions of its people.

The statement mentioned that the Kazakh government is committed to providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan regularly, promoting education development, and executing various projects in collaboration with international organizations.

Kazakh officials also indicated their intention to strengthen practical cooperation with Afghanistan, including trade, economic, energy, and transport-logistics relations.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has maintained close diplomatic and economic ties with the Taliban government and recently removed the Taliban from its list of banned groups.

The ongoing dialogue between the U.S. and Kazakhstan highlights a shared commitment to supporting Afghanistan's stability and development. Both nations actively work to enhance regional connectivity and improve conditions for the Afghan people, reflecting a collaborative approach to addressing Afghanistan's challenges.

This partnership underscores the importance of international cooperation in fostering peace and progress in the region.

