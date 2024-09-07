Nanette Davis Launches Purposeful Healing Offering Mind, Body, And Soul Alignment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- ~ Nanette DavisOXFORD, NC, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Purposeful Healing, LLC, founded by Award Winning Author & Spiritual Advisor Nanette Davis, is excited to announce the launch of its holistic healing services. Specializing in mind, body, and soul alignment, Purposeful Healing offers a range of methods including chakra balancing, Reiki energy healing, and spiritual counseling designed to address the root causes of trauma and promote emotional, mental, and spiritual well-being.Nanette Davis, with her gift for healing, established Purposeful Healing with a clear mission:to provide healing of the mind, body, and spirit/soul by introducing compassion, professionalism, and necessary tools to each and every person we interact with.“There's more than one way to heal,” Davis explains.“My services are designed to help clients heal from the root causes of their trauma, whether from childhood, church hurt, or life's emotional burdens.” ~ Nanette DavisIn July of 2024, Nanette released her visionary anthology project, #StraightofftheDome which features co-authors sharing poetic testimonies of healing. This beautiful masterpiece was designed to help individuals heal not just on the surface but at the deepest levels.Now Accepting ClientsPurposeful Healing is officially accepting new clients. Davis aims to hold space for those seeking healing and provide alignment with like-minded individuals. Benefits of working with Purposeful Healing include mental clarity, emotional balance, and renewed energy.A client testimonial from Stephany M. reflects the impact of these services:“I was truly uncomfortable with the thought of seeing a spiritual advisor and couldn't even tell you why. That said, I took a chance on Nanette. Her calming tone and patience while listening is something I will never forget. I felt so much freedom after session number one that I immediately called to reschedule!”Book Your Appointment TodayPurposeful Healing offers flexible options for all clients, with appointments available in-person, virtually, and by phone. Take the first step toward holistic healing and experience the benefits of a clear, focused mind, a healthy mindset, balance, and energy healing.Nanette Davis sums up her passion for helping others by saying,“I'm living my purpose – on purpose.”For more information or to book an appointment, email ... orcall (252) 425-9342. Join the Purposeful Conversation on social.Contact InformationNanette DavisSpiritual AdvisorPurposeful Healing, LLCOxford, NC252-425-9342...

