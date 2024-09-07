Bipasha Basu Proudly Showcases Karan Singh Grover’S Artistic Masterpieces

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 7 (IANS) Bipasha Basu on Saturday gave a tour of her husband and Karan Singh Grover's new venture 'Wu Wei by Star Infinity Art', by sharing a glimpse of his paintings and art work.

Taking to Instagram, Bipasha, who has 14 million followers, shared a Reel video, in which we can see Bipasha wearing a short black dress, and is holding her daughter Devi in her arms. The little bundle of joy is sporting a cute black frock.

The mother-daughter duo is excitedly looking at Karan's art work.

The is captioned as: "Om Gan Ganpataye Namah... Karan Singh Grover- Your girls are so so proud of you and we are so grateful to God for everything.. You are truly gifted...Durga Durga".

Karan, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, shared a video, wherein we can see him adoring his art work, while giving a tour to the guests.

He is wearing a white tee-shirt, black half-sleeves shirt, and matching joggers.

The post has a caption: "A good day for new beginnings. Shubh Ganesh Chaturthi to all! #divinetiming".

Earlier, Karan had revealed the meaning of Wu Wei.

He said: "Wu Wei is a Chinese philosophy that means the art of doing nothing. But rather than no action it means effortless action, like to be in a difficult situation and act with full efficiency. Something we would call being in the zone.”

The duo had tied the knot in April 2016. Their daughter, Devi was born in November 2022.

On the work front, Karan has been a part of shows like 'Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi', 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Dil Dosti Dance', 'Qubool Hai', and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2'.

He has appeared in movies like 'Hate Story 3', and 'Bhram'. Karan was last seen in 'Fighter', directed by Siddharth Anand. Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, it starred Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Bipasha had made her acting debut with a negative role in 2001 opposite Akshay Kumar in Abbas-Mustan's action thriller 'Ajnabee'. The film also starred Kareena Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Bipasha got her breakthrough with Vikram Bhatt's 2002 supernatural horror thriller 'Raaz'. The film stars Dino Morea in the lead. She then went on to featured in movies like -- 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai', 'Chor Machaaye Shor', 'Jism', 'Zameen', 'Aetbaar', 'No Entry', 'Omkara', 'Corporate', 'Dhoom 2', 'Race', 'Bachna Ae Haseeno', 'Raaz 3: The Third Dimension', and 'Welcome to New York' among many others.

Bipasha was last seen in the crime thriller series 'Dangerous', written by Vikram Bhatt and directed by Bhushan Patel. The series also features Karan Singh Grover. It is streaming on MX Player.