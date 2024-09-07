Enemy Attacked Zaporizhzhia Region 265 Times In 24 Hours, There Are Destructions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked Zaporizhzhia region 265 times over the past day.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Ukrinform reports.

“During the day, the occupiers attacked 10 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region 265 times,” Fedorov wrote.

In particular, Russian carried out an air strike on Mala Tokmachka.

113 enemy UAVs of various modifications attacked Prymorske, Hulyaypole, Novoandriivka, Poltavka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka and Malynivka.

Six MLRS attacks hit Huliaipole, Novodanilivka and Poltavka.

145 artillery attacks were made on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Poltavka and Zelene.

There were 12 reports of destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilians were injured.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian invaders shelled 11 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region 330 times the day before.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov, Telegram