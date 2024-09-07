SOF And DIU Fighters Destroy Russian Self-Propelled Artillery With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) of the Special Operations Forces of the of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed a Russian self-propelled artillery system“Msta-S” with drones.

According to Ukrinform, the Special Operations Forces reported this in Telegram .

“While conducting reconnaissance, soldiers of the 73rd Center of the Special Operations Forces discovered the enemy's 2S19 Msta-S self-propelled artillery system moving to the position. The decision to destroy it was made immediately, and together with a friendly unit of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine , the target was hit by FPV drones,” the statement said.

Video: Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Telegram

The enemy artillery unit burned to the ground, the military added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the Kharkiv sector, drone operators of the Rubizh brigade of the National Guard destroyed a Russian electronic warfare device“Peroed”.