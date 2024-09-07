Russian Army Loses Another 1,270 Soldiers In Ukraine In Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 7,

2024, amounted to about 623,990 people, including another 1,270 people in the last day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Defense Forces destroyed 8,632 (+1) Russian tanks, 16878 (+0) armored combat vehicles, 17,774 (+29) artillery systems, 1,178 (+0) MLRS, 942 (+1) air defense systems, 368 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 14,784 (+52), cruise missiles - 2,588 (+1), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 24,171 (+55), special equipment - 037 (+0).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 6, as of 22:00, 165 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front.

The photo is illustrative