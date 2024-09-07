Leadership Of Defense Ministry Met With Military Personnel Serving In The Direction Of Conditional Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev got acquainted with the social and living conditions of military personnel, who serve in units deployed in the direction of the conditional border, Azernews reports.

It was reported that all needed infrastructure has been created for the purpose of organizing high-level service activities of military personnel and full material and technical support is carried out in accordance with the norms.

At the meeting with the servicemen, the Minister spoke about the steps taken in the Azerbaijan Army to further improve the service and socio-living conditions of the military personnel thanks to the attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

Colonel General Z.Hasanov enquired about the concerns of the servicemen and gave relevant recommendations regarding the development of their professionalism, knowledge and skills.