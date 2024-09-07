Leadership Of Defense Ministry Met With Military Personnel Serving In The Direction Of Conditional Border
The Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the
Deputy Minister of Defense – Commander of the Land Forces,
Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev got acquainted with the social
and living conditions of military personnel, who serve in units
deployed in the direction of the conditional border,
Azernews reports.
It was reported that all needed infrastructure has been created
for the purpose of organizing high-level service activities of
military personnel and full material and technical support is
carried out in accordance with the norms.
At the meeting with the servicemen, the Minister spoke about the
steps taken in the Azerbaijan Army to further improve the service
and socio-living conditions of the military personnel thanks to the
attention and care of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham
Aliyev.
Colonel General Z.Hasanov enquired about the concerns of the
servicemen and gave relevant recommendations regarding the
development of their professionalism, knowledge and skills.
