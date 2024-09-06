Minaurum Gold Inc. (TSX.V: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) Featured In Virtual Coverage Of The Precious Metals Summit

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Minaurum (TSX.V: MGG) (OTCQX: MMRGF) is a precious metals explorer concentrating on the high-grade 100% owned, production-permitted Alamos silver project in southern Sonora, Mexico. Minaurum recently commenced an infill drill program and engaged Independent Consultants Inc. to complete a maiden resource estimate for the end of 2024 (see Minaurum news releases dated June 25 and July 23, 2024). The company's team members have a track record of over 300 million ounces of silver and 16 million ounces discovered in Mexico. It is the company's goal to continue its founders' legacy by making new, district-scale mineral discoveries.

For more information, visit the company's website at .

About IBN's Virtual Coverage

IBN , a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, provides the online investment community with custom-built portals that include summaries on hundreds of presenting companies. In addition to enabling proficient evaluation of each company via one-click access to market research tools and helpful website links, IBN utilizes social media and syndicated articles to maximize the visibility of various investor conferences.

For more than a decade, IBN has provided real-time coverage for numerous global events and conferences through its various brands, social media accounts and investment newsletters. To further expand visibility of participating companies at these events, and to ensure another successful year for its event collaborations, IBN's syndication partners have extended digital coverage to include individual broadcasts on financial websites and platforms visited by millions of investors daily.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published:



IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]