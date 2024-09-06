Palestinian PM: Implementing UN Resol. 2735 Key To Resolve Crisis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 6 (KUNA) -- Palestinian Prime Mohammad Mustafa said on Friday that implementing the United Nations Security Council 2735 is a good start for a roadmap toward enforcing a cease-fire in Gaza and ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to the people in the strip.

Mustafa, during a meeting with the visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock at his bureau in Ramallah, said the implementation of the UNSG resolution that that calls for an immediate cease-fire and releasing the prisoners paves the way for unifying the Palestinian territories, establishing the Palestinian state and ending the Israeli occupation.

The prime minister, cited by a statement released by his office, said while Gaza has witnessed a continuing war, the northern provinces of the West Bank has seen difficult events due to incursions by the occupation army, leading to martyrdom of dozens of people including women and children, in addition to annihilating the infrastrcuture and besieging the hospitals.

For her part, the German minister affirmed the high need for a truce, necessity of delivering the relief aid to the Gazan and halting the escalation in the west Bank.

She renewed Berlin's support for the two states' settlement to resolve the regional conflict. (end)

