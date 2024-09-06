Preteen TV/Broadway/Disney Star Nia Thompson Partners With SIC+ On Upcoming Film“One Mic”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nia Thompson

Malik Yoba

Nia Thompson (right) with "One Mic" Director/SIC+ Founder-CEO Hezues R

Thompson Becomes The Youngest Executive Producer Of A Motion Picture

YONKERS, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SIC+ is excited to announce its upcoming film“One Mic,” starring young Nia Thompson as“Maya Rivera” and award-winning Malik Yoba as her father,“Zavion.”When 12-year-old Maya finds an old broken microphone that turns into a magic instrument and bestows her with the gift of rhyming, her super-powered“rap flows” help her to overcome the challenges of being a young teen raised by a single father in the Bronx.Ms. Thompson comes to the project after a successful run on Broadway in Disney's Tony Award-winning musical,“The Lion King” portraying“Young Nala.” She will now make history as the youngest Executive Producer of a motion picture at just twelve years old. Previously, Marsai Martin accomplished this at the age of 14 with her film“Little.”Mr. Yoba, a veteran film and TV star is known for his work ranging from the critically acclaimed detective series“New York Undercover” to the box office hit,“Cool Runnings.”SIC+ (Social Impact Content) overlooks Hollywood on Hudson in Yonkers NY, at the largest studio complex in the U.S. Shared with industry giants Lionsgate Studios and MediaPro. SIC+ empowers filmmakers who would otherwise not have the opportunity to showcase their talent, with access to industry. SIC+ began developing“One Mic” for local Yonkers' screenwriter Supreme Rivera to realize his dreams.Hezues R, Director of“One Mic” states,“When you have a project this special, with so much promise in its intention and impact, someone will emerge in the casting process that makes it evident that no one else could play the role. At just 12yrs old, Nia has become that dominant in her profession to command such respect for her craft. We didn't need to be convinced by her stellar performance as young Nala (The Lion King), which she delivered with such fierce grace - we knew in the lunch meeting prior, she was Maya. The opportunity to pair her with seasoned icon Yoba will give us an extraordinary lift to elevate the message of this film."About SIC+SIC+ is a production studio focused on Social Impact Content.SIC+ is home to the S.I.C. TANK – a high-tech mobile production vehicle converted from an ambulance. Capable of Live Broadcast, Mobile Edit, Video Village and Drone Operation. For more information go toSIC+ is the production house for affiliated education platform S.I.C. Film School, which has been at the forefront of VR/AR/XR in arts and education, being the first school in the world to have a campus in the Metaverse. S.I.C. SPACE boasts the first Hologram Stage in the region, creating 3D and tripleR content. For more information go toContact Angelo Ellerbee at Double XXposure for media inquiries - ...

Angelo Ellerbee

Double XXposure Media Relations

+1 201-224-6570

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Meet Nia Thompson!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.