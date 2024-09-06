Sustainable Exchange, Pain Scored And Hearme Collaborate On Solutions To Opioid Epidemic

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 'EnAble PainFree Tokens' - 7th EnAble Token Series - Announced Prior to Clinton Global Initiative will Integrate Pain Management and Peer Support Platforms

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SustainAble Exchange plans to announce a collaboration with Pain Scored and HearMe prior to the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Meeting. The partnership advances the companies' collective mission to support patients, workers and the general population in managing and coping with the physical and mental aspects of pain. Our goal is to provide pain sufferers and their families with an integrated, low cost and accessible solution of pain management and peer support prior to the point of overuse of prescription pain medications or other substances.Physical pain and certain addictive medications to treat pain can have a debilitating impact on the mental health of pain sufferers, families and communities. A low cost, accessible and integrated technology solution for pain management and associated mental health can provide a large benefit to our communities. Patient Premier's 'Pain Scored' monitoring and engagement app plus HearMe's peer support network provide an integrated solution to mitigate the overmedication that led to the opioid crisis.The United Nations recognizes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and multiple target areas under each SDG. Due to the disproportionate impact on lower paid active workers and lower income communities from the opioid crisis, four UN 17 SDGs apply to Pain Scored and HearMe technology and solutions:UN SDG 3 : Good Health and Well-BeingUN SDG 8 : Decent Work and Economic GrowthUN SDG 10 : Reduce InequalitiesUN SDG 11 : Sustainable Cities and CommunitiesPatient Premier has developed the“Rosetta Stone of Pain Management,” a groundbreaking solution that translates subjective pain experiences into objective data for clinicians. This innovative approach minimizes harm and enhances the efficiency of care.Pain Scored is Patient Premier's flagship product that is a scalable, remote pain tracking platform that integrates intelligent solutions for both patients and physicians. For patients, it enables comprehensive monitoring and logging of both physical and emotional symptoms, creating a holistic view for improved treatment and diagnosis. For physicians, Pain Scored's advanced algorithms facilitate adherence to best practices and provide real-time documentation, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes and reducing liability. "Pain Scored empowers physicians and their clinical staff to interpret pain markers accurately, reducing the risk of opioid overprescription. Our product eliminates guesswork in managing prescriptions and supports the fight against the opioid crisis," according to Dr. Amar Setty, CEO/Founder of Patient Premier.HearMe, Inc. is a peer support platform that provides immediate, empathetic listening and support via text/voice/video for people experiencing emotional distress, including those suffering from chronic pain. Our technology connects individuals with trained listeners to help manage the challenges associated with physical pain, thereby preventing more severe issues such as addiction. "Research supports the idea that peer support can significantly reduce pain levels and improve overall well-being for individuals suffering from chronic pain. HearMe's peer support platform extends the benefits of pain management programs by providing an empathetic and supportive environment. Our approach not only helps individuals manage their pain more effectively but also reduces their dependence on medication and healthcare services, promoting a more sustainable and holistic path to recovery," stated Adam Lippin, Founder of HearMe.SustainAble Exchange brings corporations and communities together in accelerating the adoption of UN Sustainable Development Goals.“Patient Premier's Pain Scored app and HearMe's peer network provide critical technology and services to patients, workers, caregivers and families in managing the physical and emotional aspects of pain,” according to Sustain Exchange, LLC Co-Founder and CEO, Jon C. Ohrn.“Millions of people suffer from varying degrees of pain, temporary and chronic, and each person and their family deserve an integrated application to manage the physical and mental aspects of pain. There should be no stigma associated with reaching out for assistance, including a peer network, in connection with managing pain,” added Mr. Ohrn.“The combined Pain Scored and HearMe application should be considered by our member companies in an effort to improve the health status of their workers, families and communities in which they conduct business. In all cases, participating SustainAble Exchange new and existing members will receive EnAble PainFree Tokens that track their positive actions, and which may be valuable in future commercial transactions within the SustainAble Exchange platform.”About Sustain Exchange LLC, SustainAble Exchange and EnAble TokensSustain Exchange, LLC's launch of SustainAble Exchange marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of sustainable commerce. By harnessing the power of EnAble Tokens and fostering a network of companies committed to positive change, SustainAble Exchange sets a new standard for conscious consumerism.At the core of SustainAble Exchange lies the revolutionary concept of EnAble Tokens, which symbolize sustainable practices and values for people and the environment. As SustainAble Exchange members generate EnAble Tokens during transactions, they contribute to the advancement of the SDGs, creating a dynamic network of companies and individuals committed to responsible business practices.EnAble Tokens: Members can generate EnAble Tokens in transactions, promoting sustainability and supporting the 17 UN SDGs.Network of Companies: EnAble Tokens are utilized within a network of conscientious organizations, facilitating collaboration and driving positive impact across industries.Validation and Storage: EnAble Tokens are securely validated, stored, and valued within the SustainAble Exchange platform, promoting transparency and accountability.Digital Wallet Integration: Member companies have the ability to integrate with a digital wallet available on consumers' mobile devices, extending the benefits of sustainable commitments into consumer loyalty and employee benefit programs.Member Portal: Corporate members record each transaction through a member portal, ensuring transparent and immutable tracking of sustainable actions.Visit our website today to learn more about how your organization can be a part of this groundbreaking initiative.......About Patient PremierPatient Premier recognizes the challenges faced by both patients and clinicians in the world of pain management. Our flagship product, Pain Scored, is an essential app that enhances patient care by transforming how pain is assessed and managed.Our user-friendly medical tool allows clinicians to engage meaningfully with their patients. By simply downloading the app, patients can provide valuable input in just a few minutes each month. This process turns a generic treatment into a tailored approach that meets individual needs.In today's outpatient settings, clinicians often find themselves overwhelmed, with little time to address the multifaceted complaints of their patients, particularly their psychosocial needs. The pressures of regulatory compliance and thorough documentation in electronic medical records can hinder meaningful interactions, leaving patients feeling unheard and dissatisfied.Patient Premier's innovative platform utilizes carefully crafted, research-proven questionnaires that cover both medical and psychosocial aspects. Before their next appointment, patients can report on treatment outcomes, any dosing changes, risks of medication overuse, and unwanted side effects. They also have the opportunity to communicate their emotional state and seek assistance if necessary. This comprehensive data is reviewed by physicians or their clinical staff, ensuring seamless integration into the clinical EMR, and helping to create better patient outcomes.About HearMe, Inc.HearMe, Inc. is a peer support platform that provides immediate, empathetic listening and support via text/voice/video for people experiencing emotional distress, including those suffering from chronic pain. Our technology connects individuals with trained listeners to help manage the challenges associated with physical pain, thereby preventing more severe issues such as addiction.ContactsJon C. Ohrn, CEO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC...Jeff Hallstead, COO and Co-Founder of Sustain Exchange LLC...Adam Lippin, Founder of HearMe...

