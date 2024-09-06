Laceration Closure Devices Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The laceration closure devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $8.98 billion in 2023 to $9.64 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising disability rates, an increasing incidence of infectious and non-communicable diseases, an increasing number of surgical procedures, an increase in accidents and sports-related injuries, and a growth in healthcare expenditure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Laceration Closure Devices Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The laceration closure devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $12.89 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing use of technology in cosmetic or plastic operations, the increase in the number of surgical procedures, the rising incidence of infectious and non-communicable diseases, the demand for skin closure devices, and the and the rising incidence of chronic wounds.

Growth Driver Of The Laceration Closure Devices Market

An increase in the number of surgical procedures is expected to propel the growth of the laceration closure device market going forward. Surgical procedures are medical operations that involve invasive techniques to diagnose, treat, or manage injuries, diseases, or conditions. The number of surgical procedures is rising due to aging populations, advances in medical technology, and increasing demand for elective surgeries. Laceration closure devices are beneficial in surgical procedures for their efficiency in closing wounds, reducing procedure time, minimizing tissue trauma, and promoting faster healing compared to traditional sutures.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Laceration Closure Devices Market Growth?

Key players in the laceration closure devices market include ardinal Health Inc., Johnson & Johnson, 3M Company, Medtronic plc, Becton Dickinson and Company (BD), Stryker Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Terumo Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Arthrex Inc., Coloplast Group, ConvaTec Group PLC, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems Inc., CryoLife Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Aspen Surgical Products, Wound Care Technologies Inc., BSN medical GmbH.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Laceration Closure Devices Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the laceration closure devices market are focusing on developing innovative solutions, such as skin closure variety packs, to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of wound management. Skin Closure Variety Packs are pre-packaged assortments of various skin closure devices, such as sutures, staples, adhesive strips, and tissue adhesives, designed to cater to different wound closure needs.

How Is The Global Laceration Closure Devices Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Staples, Hemostats, Adhesives, Sutures, Strips, Sealants, Wound Strips, Mechanical Wound Closure Devices

2) By Wound Type: Acute, Chronic, Burns, Ulcers, Surgical Wounds

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Laceration Closure Devices Market

North America was the largest region in the laceration closure devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the laceration closure devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Laceration Closure Devices Market Definition

Laceration closure devices are medical tools used to close and heal wounds, typically including skin glues and adhesive strips. They provide an efficient method for approximating wound edges to promote faster healing and reduce scarring. These devices are commonly used in emergency settings and surgical procedures.

Laceration Closure Devices Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global laceration closure devices market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Laceration Closure Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on laceration closure devices market size, laceration closure devices market drivers and trends, laceration closure devices market major players, laceration closure devices competitors' revenues, laceration closure devices market positioning, and laceration closure devices market growth across geographies. The laceration closure devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

