15 Realtors® Join Ranks Of Florida Realtors® Board Certified Professionals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "best of the best" – that's what 15 Realtors in communities across Florida now can claim, having recently earned their endorsement as a Florida Board Certified Professional.

"A Florida Realtors Board Certified Professional is a that has earned the distinction of high competence and professionalism through ongoing work in sales, volunteerism, advocacy and ethical of the public, consumers and other Realtors," says 2024 Florida Realtors President Gia Arvin, broker-owner with Matchmaker Realty in Gainesville and a Board Certified Professional."

The members of Florida Realtors' 2024 class of Board Certified Professionals are:

Cathy Alley, Emerald Coast Association of Realtors

Michele Bailey, Emerald Coast Association of Realtors

Hollie Billero Buldo, Realtors Association of Indian River County

Cindy

Birge, Central Panhandle Association of Realtors

Eddie

Blanco, Miami Association of Realtors

Sandra Fernandez, Miami Association of Realtors

Benjamin Gilbert, Orlando Regional Realtors Association

Erin

Halstead, Englewood Area Board of Realtors

Patti

E. Ketcham, Tallahassee Board of Realtors

Gonzalo Mejia, Northeast Florida Association of Realtors

Catherine "Cookie" Miller, West

Pasco Board of Realtors

Charles Sowers, Central Panhandle Association of Realtors

Tula Tucker, Emerald Coast Association of Realtors

Sue

Vasquez, Osceola County Association of Realtors

Mary Anne

Windes, Emerald Coast Association of Realtors

An advisory group on industry professionalism led to the development of the Board Certified Professional program. With so many new licensees entering the profession each year, certification was deemed necessary, not only to honor those working at the peak of their profession, but also to create a benchmark for new Realtors to work toward. Twenty Realtors earned the endorsement in the 2023 inaugural year for the program.

"Taking the time and effort to increase professionalism is not only the right thing to do, it strengthens the value of being a Realtor and a member of our local, state and national organizations," Arvin says. "As one of the largest professions in our state, we need to promote Realtor members that work at the highest levels of professionalism – and we accomplish this with the Florida Realtors Board Certified Professional program."

Realtor members had to demonstrate a high level of proficiency in four key areas: an in-depth knowledge of the contractual details of a real estate transaction, education, community service and supporting homeownership through advocacy efforts.

For more information about the program, go to Florida Realtors' member website at The next application period will open in January 2025.

Florida Realtors®

serves as the voice for real estate in Florida. It provides programs, services, continuing education, research and legislative representation to 238,000 members in 51 boards/associations. Florida Realtors®

Newsroom website is available at .

SOURCE Florida Realtors