BJP Slams Farooq Abdullah's 'Peace Without Forces' Demand In J&K

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed National President Farooq Abdullah's call for 'bringing peace in the Kashmir Valley without security forces' and cautioned against making any 'disruptive' statements at a time when the Union Territory is witnessing return to normalcy and prosperity, particularly after the abrogation of Article 370.

BJP spokesperson Shazia Ilmi, speaking to IANS, took strong exception to calls for removal of from the Kashmir Valley and advised the NC chief to look at the greener pastures after 2019.

"Farooq Abdullah's statement is out of touch. We all know what happened during their rule. The lives of ordinary Kashmiris were turned upside down and their livelihoods were destroyed. Now that peace has prevailed, he is making such comments, talking about removing the Army," Ilmi said.

She further said: "After so many years, there is finally peace in Jammu. People can now roam around Lal Chowk peacefully. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government took a tough decision to revoke Article 370 because that was necessary for the country and for Jammu and Kashmir."

Farooq Abdullah, a day ago, said that the Centre has stationed many battalions of troops in the Kashmir Valley to bring 'forced' peace.

"Go, walk and see the streets of J&K. Peace should be without the troops around," he told the mediapersons.

Shazia Ilmi also called out the doublespeak of the Congress on Himachal Pradesh's burning issue pertaining to a mosque, allegedly built on an illegal property.

"Look at the double standards of the Congress party. When it comes to Uttar Pradesh, the matter is given a Hindu-Muslim spin. But, when it comes to Shimla's Sanjauli mosque, it goes from one floor to five floors. One of their own leaders has said that it's illegal and should be removed. For other states, they try to create communal divides, while in states ruled by them, illegal constructions become legitimate constructions. What kind of double standards are these?" she asked.

Earlier on Friday, the BJP also hit out at the Congress over its star list of campaigners for J&K Assembly elections, which apparently features Chaudhary Lal Singh, a controversial political figure, who stood with Kathua rapists.

"In 2018, the Congress wanted Lal Singh to be sacked from the minister's post for backing rapists of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua, but in 2024, not only it gave him a ticket for Lok Sabha polls but also made him star campaigner,” said a BJP spokesperson, referring to his name featuring along with Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka and other big leaders.