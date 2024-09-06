Dos Hermanos Taco Truck Brings Authentic Mexican Cuisine To Polaris Fashion Place

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dos Hermanos Taco Truck, a rising star in Mexican cuisine, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest location at Polaris Place, in early October. This vibrant addition to the mall's dining scene promises an authentic Mexican experience with a lively atmosphere and a menu inspired by traditional recipes from

Oaxaca, Mexico.

This will be the brand's fifth location, where diners will be treated to a one-of-a-kind experience. This new space features a distinctive design that captures the essence of a classic Dos Hermanos food truck, offering a fresh and immersive dining adventure.

Lisa Gutierrez, CEO and co-founder of Dos Hermanos, shared: "We aimed to create a visually striking new space that captures the vibrant essence of a street food market. With our food truck-inspired exterior and lively décor, we want guests to feel like they've arrived at a bustling market. Given that our brand began as a food truck, it only made sense to design a space that mirrors that original, inviting experience."

"On behalf of Polaris Fashion Place, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dos Hermanos on the upcoming opening of their newest restaurant," said Tamra Bower, General Manager of Polaris Fashion Place. "The opening of Dos Hermanos adds a wonderful new flavor to our diverse dining options. We are excited to see how their unique offerings will enrich our community and look forward to a long and successful partnership," stated Bower.

Additionally, Dos Hermanos also offers both full-service catering (such as weddings) and drop of services to their clients. To book a future catering, please email

[email protected]

About Dos Hermanos Taco Truck

Dos Hermanos Taco Truck is a family-owned restaurant with five locations across Central Ohio. In addition to the new Polaris Fashion Place location, the brand operates a full-service bar and restaurant at Easton Town Center (3946 Morse Crossing) and four quick-serve locations (North Market Downtown, Bridge Park in Dublin, and Food Fort 2.0 off Old Leonard Avenue). The company also offers four food trucks and one taco cart available for corporate events and private parties. To learn more, please visit EatAtDos or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

