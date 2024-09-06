People Of Determination Share Their Success Stories At Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE - September 6, 2024

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library organised an inspiring discussion session titled 'People of Determination: A Success Story', featuring Amal Ahmad and Ahmed Al Raeesi, two exemplary role models of perseverance and excellence, in a session aligned with the Library's vision and strategy to support people of determination. Moderated by Dr. Walaa Al-Shehhi, the discussion delved into the guests' inspiring life stories and how they overcame the challenges they faced.

Amal Ahmad shared her story of resilience and perseverance, which began after a tragic accident in 2007 that required her to have multiple surgeries. This experience inspired her to transform her pain into strength and determination. She dedicated her efforts to volunteering in impoverished countries, ultimately becoming an influential social activist and ambassador for humanitarian causes.

Ahmed Al Raeesi spoke about his personal journey to overcome the challenges he faced following an accident in 2020 that led to the amputation of his right leg. Rather than giving in to adversity, Ahmed chose to transform his experience into a driving force that led him to become a bodybuilder and an inspirational fitness coach. He also hosts the podcast 'HEMAM” with Ahmed Al Raeesi', where he shares success stories of people of determination, aiming to change the misconceptions about disability and encourage others to achieve their goals.

The session also discussed the challenges faced by the guests, how they deal with them, and the motivation that kept pushing them forward, as well as the impact of different people and events on their journeys. The guests also touched upon ways to overcome defeat and frustration, and the great support offered by the UAE's wise leadership to people of determination. They offered motivational messages and valuable guidance for the future.

The event witnessed a high level of participation and engagement, and the audience were inspired by these success stories and the importance of determination in overcoming adversity. They also expressed their appreciation for the Mohammed bin Rashid Library for organising such events, which promote positivity and perseverance in society.

At the conclusion of the session, the Library honoured Ahmed and Amal, and wished them continued success.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Library offers integrated services and facilities for people of determination. These include designated areas, ramps, and wheelchair-accessible spaces in the parking, the main building, and all floors and public halls to ensure full access to the Library's various facilities. The Library also provides an extensive collection of Braille and audio books, along with advanced devices that convert books into visual images, text into audio files, and specialised equipment for translating text into Braille, to support visually impaired people of determination.