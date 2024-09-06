President Ilham Aliyev Completed His Working Visit To Italy
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded
his working visit to Italy on September 6,

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen
off by Italian officials at Milan Malpensa Airport.
