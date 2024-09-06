عربي


President Ilham Aliyev Completed His Working Visit To Italy

9/6/2024 8:08:43 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev concluded his working visit to Italy on September 6, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by Italian officials at Milan Malpensa Airport.

MENAFN06092024000195011045ID1108644492


AzerNews

