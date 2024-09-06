(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Randolph and

LACI President & CEO Matt Petersen Co-Hosting California and Los Angeles Delegation to London, Oslo, and Munich To Study Progress by Cities and Private Sector To Inform Push for 2028 Games

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator (LACI)

is pleased to announce Liane Randolph as the new Co-Chair of the Electrification Partnership (TEP). Randolph, Chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), will Co-Chair TEP alongside LACI President and CEO Matt Petersen.

Randolph has spent most of her career in public service, specializing in environmental law and policy, effective administration, and a commitment to transparency and public process. She was appointed Chair of CARB by Governor Gavin Newsom in December 2020. CARB is the state's lead agency for air quality and climate strategy.

"As Co-Chair, my goal is to work with TEP members and LACI to ensure that the 2028 Games are a catalyst for LA–and in turn California–to significantly advance clean transportation by the time the world arrives for the Olympics," said Randolph. "TEP's ambitious 2028 targets are backed up by its unprecedented public-private partnership, which builds on local, state, and federal climate leadership to accelerate the transition towards electric vehicles, zero-emission goods movement, shared mobility, and public and active transit."

"We are so excited and humbled to welcome Liane as Co-Chair of TEP–she brings tremendous insights and leadership to every discussion and gives us greater confidence as we work to achieve the targets in our Zero Emissions 2028 Roadmap," said Matt Petersen, President and CEO of LACI. "It's a win-win for the lives of Angelenos as we work to improve air quality, increase investment to create green jobs, and increase access to electric and shared mobility for our region's most vulnerable."



As her first act as TEP Co-Chair, Randolph joins Petersen as co-hosts of a delegation of TEP members and others from Los Angeles and California to London, Oslo, and Munich for a trip to share LA and California's leadership while identifying solutions to existing barriers within the transportation electrification, mobility, and goods movement. For example, London has instituted bold, city-wide programs for electric buses to reduce air pollution thanks to Mayor Sadiq Khan (who visited LACI in 2022); Oslo and Norway lead the world in EV adoption; and Munich is home to low-emissions zones. The trip, which includes corporate TEP members and regional policy makers, is currently underway.

With less than four years until the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Randolph's appointment as Co-Chair comes at a pivotal moment for the Greater Los Angeles region, as we pursue bold targets

around transportation electrification and zero-emissions goods movement. Follow the region's progress via the Zero Emissions Roadmap Dashboard . Petersen along with TEP external advisory committee chair Mary Nichols–and former CARB Chair–recently penned an LA Times Op-Ed on how to support the move to a zero emissions transportation 2028 Games while advancing Mayor Bass' goal of a car-free Games as well.

Randolph succeeds Drew Murphy as Co-Chair of TEP, where he was the lead representative for Edison International. Murphy is CEO of Trio (formerly Edison Energy), and previously was Executive Vice President of Edison International.

Contact:

Cameron Edinburgh

213.647.1441

[email protected]

SOURCE Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator