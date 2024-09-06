(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Material (Glass, Plastic), By Application (Vaccines & immunizations, Diabetes), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dual chamber prefilled syringes market size is expected to reach USD 247.8 million by 2030, at a projected CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030 They enhance patient safety by minimizing the risk of dosing errors and contamination associated with traditional vial-and-syringe methods. The pre-measured doses ensure accurate and consistent administration, reducing preparation time and simplifying the process for healthcare professionals. This is particularly beneficial in emergency situations or in settings where speed and precision are crucial.



The all-in-one design is user-friendly and reduces the complexity of multi-step preparation processes. Moreover, dual chamber prefilled syringes can improve storage and shelf-life, as the drug and diluent are kept separate until needed. For instance, in September 2022, Dara Pharma's participation in the PDA Japan Chapter's seminar highlights their advancements in dual chamber prefilled syringes, particularly in powder dosing and freeze-drying. This exposure boosts their credibility and visibility in the Japanese pharmaceutical market, showcasing their innovative solutions and technological capabilities. Their presentations demonstrated the extended shelf life and improved properties of medications using these technologies, fostering interest and potential collaborations within the industry.

Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Report Highlights

Based on material, the glass segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 51.4% in 2023 as it offers superior drug stability and compatibility, preventing interactions between the drug and the container.

Based on material, the plastic segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period as plastic is lighter, more resistant to breakage, and offers improved safety for patients and healthcare providers.

Based on application, the vaccines and immunizations segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 25.8% in 2023 due to accurate dosing and simplifying the reconstitution process, which enhanced safety and reduced preparation time.

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. They offer precise dosing and convenient reconstitution, improving the safety and efficacy of complex chemotherapy treatments.

Based on distribution channel, the hospitals segment held the largest revenue share of 51.8% in 2023 as they streamline drug preparation, reduce medication errors, and enhance patient safety by ensuring accurate dosing and easy reconstitution.

Based on distribution channel, the mail order pharmacies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period as they enhance patient convenience and adherence by providing ready-to-use, accurately dosed medications that simplify the administration process at home. In 2023, North America dominated with a share of 32.3%, as this region is driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, growth of the biopharmaceutical sector, and significant healthcare expenditure. Companies Featured

Gerresheimer

Nipro Corporation

SCHOTT AG

Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG

ARTE Corporation Credence MedSystems, Inc. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $167.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $247.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.1.1 Segment Definitions

1.1.2. Material

1.1.3. Application

1.1.4. Distribution Channel

1.1.5. Regional scope

1.1.6. Estimates and forecasts timeline

1.2. Research Methodology

1.3. Information Procurement

1.4. Information or Data Analysis

1.5. Market Formulation & Validation

1.6. Model Details

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Regional outlook

2.4. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary market outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements

3.2.1.3. Patient preference and compliance

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Cross contamination risk

3.2.2.2. High production costs

3.3. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Material Movement Analysis

4.3. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market by Material Outlook (USD Million)

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

4.5. Glass

4.6. Plastic

Chapter 5. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Application Movement Analysis

5.3. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market by Application Outlook (USD Million)

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.5. Vaccines and Immunizations

5.6. Anaphylaxis

5.7. Rheumatoid Arthritis

5.8. Diabetes

5.9. Autoimmune Diseases

5.10. Oncology

5.11. Others

Chapter 6. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Distribution Channel Movement Analysis

6.3. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market by Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million)

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.5. Hospitals

6.6. Mail Order Pharmacies

6.7. Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Chapter 7. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Dashboard

7.2. Regional Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market movement analysis

7.3. Dual Chamber Prefilled Syringes Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Technology & Distribution Channel

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Market Participant Categorization

8.2. Key Company Profiles

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Financial performance

8.2.3. Product benchmarking

8.2.4. Strategic initiatives

