2 Day Virtual Workshop: Human Factors And Usability Engineering In The Development Of Drug Delivery Products Training Course

This two-day has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device to comply with the MDR.

The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of the MDR, IEC 62366 and FDA human factors Guidance. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study.

Benefits of attending



Understand the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA human factors Guidance

Know how to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

Understand human factors and the design process

Learn how to validate combination products

Consider human factors and risk

Discuss generic combination products - ANDAs and HF Find out what HF data FDA require for biosimilars

Who Should Attend:



Engineering and device development

Packaging

Regulatory affairs

Quality systems

Quality assurance

Risk management

Marketing Usability and human factors engineering

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Scope of the training Expectations for the training

Background to human factors



Human factors, usability and ergonomics defined

Trends in drug delivery device technology

Use errors - scale, scope and implications

Defining the user interface Usability research, clinical research and market research compared

Legal and regulatory requirements



US law and design control - implications for HF

MDR and usability requirements

Article 117 and implications for combination products UK medical device regulations

IEC62366, FDA guidance and expectations



IEC62366 usability engineering process

FDA human factors guidance

ISO14971 applied to combination products

EMA guidance on combination products Chinese human factors guidance 2022

Human factors methods and best practices



Human factors engineering

Perception, cognition and action model Heuristic analysis

Design control, design and development



Design and development planning

Role of human factors in design control

UE methods and outputs UE integration with combination product development

User needs & user interface specifications



Regulatory requirements for user needs

Defining formal user needs

User requirements and the design trace matrix Building a user interface specification

Formative and validation testing methods



Formative testing methods Human factors validation methods

Use-related risk



Regulatory requirements for use-related risk

ISO14971 applied to combination products

Risk analysis methods

Risk control Residual risk analysis

HF and clinical trials



How HF and clinical trials differ

How to gather HF data during clinical trials

Changing the user interface during the trial program HF requirements for INDs and IDEs

Technical data requirements



HF contents of a design history file HF contents of a EU technical file

Predicate devices, platform devices and post-market surveillance



Platform devices - how to incorporate HF

Platform device due diligence Post-market HF requirements - US and EU

Generic devices, biosimilars and ANDAs



How to do a database and literature search for known use problems

ANDA submissions and HF

ANDA versus 505(b)(2) HF requirements FDA HF requirements for biosimilars

Practicalities - how to stay legal



GDPR, IRB, HIPAA and the Sunshine Act

When to apply for ethics/IRB approval Common GDPR problems during HF testing

Wrap-up



Common pitfalls and top tips Top tips

Speakers:

Richard Featherstone

Human Factors Director

Medical Device Usability Limited

Richard Featherstone is Human Factors Director of Medical Device Usability Limited, a specialist human factors consultancy that works exclusively with new and emerging medical technologies.

He has been designing and conducting human factors studies for over 10 years, and his experience includes a wide range of drug delivery technologies including inhalers, auto-injectors, nasal sprays and associated devices such as tele-health systems. He and the MDU team regularly test in the US, UK, Europe and Australia and undertake formative and summative testing for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies as well as small start-ups.

Based in Cambridge, MDU has grown rapidly to become Europe's largest specialist medical HF consultancy with clients around the world. Over 10 years of testing has meant that Richard has built a considerable body of knowledge of the practical aspects of designing, undertaking and reporting of both types of testing.

