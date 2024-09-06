Automotive Tire Market To Hit $218.87 Billion By 2030, Growing Steadily At 3.8% CAGR Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Tire Market by Season Type (Summer, and All-Season & Winter), Rim Size (Less Than 15 Inches, 15 to 20 Inches and More than 20 Inches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, and Electric vehicle), Load (Up to 100 and More Than 100), and Distribution (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast". According to the report, the global automotive tire industry generated $139.1 billion in 2015, and is anticipated to generate $218.8 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2016 to 2030.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Automotive Tire Industry-Leading Players:Apollo Tyres LtdBridgestone CorporationCEAT LimitedContinental AGHankook & Company Co., Ltd.JK Tyre & INDUSTRIES LTD.MichelinMRF LimitedNokian Tyres PLCPirelli & C. S.p.ASailun Group Co., Ltd.Salsons Impex Pvt. LtdShandong Linglong Group Co. Ltd.Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd.The Goodyear Tire & Rubber CompanyThe Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.Triangle Tire Co., Ltd.,Toyo Tire CorporationWanli Tire Co., Ltd.Zhongce Rubber Group Co., Ltd.Prime determinants of growthIncrease in vehicle production in developing countries and rise in competition among tire manufacturers drive the growth of the global automotive tire market . However, surge in demand for tire remolding and volatile prices of raw materials hinder the market growth. On the other hand, advancement in technology and rise in adoption of electric vehicles present new opportunities in the coming years.The passenger vehicle segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global automotive tire market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in adoption of passenger vehicle in developing countries such as India, Brazil and others. Moreover, the electric vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to increasing government regulation related to fuel efficiency.Procure Complete Research Report Now: /purchase-optionsThe aftermarket segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on distribution channel, the aftermarket segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than three-fourths of the global automotive tire market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 4.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is because tires need replacement at regular interval.Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe & North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global automotive tire market. Moreover, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, owing to the large fleet size for passenger and commercial vehicle in the region.There are prominent factors that drive the growth of the automotive tire market such as rise in the competition among global tire manufacturers and an increase in the operating life of automobiles. The increasing demand for special purpose tires also propels the growth of the automotive tire market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are growing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector is witnessing prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive tire market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the automobile sales, which is expected to boost the automotive tire market. In addition, an increase in the operating life of vehicles is anticipated to create after market opportunities for the growth of the global automotive tire market.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -Covid-19 ScenarioThe outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global automotive tire market, owing to temporary halt in tire manufacturing facilities.The pandemic further caused disruptions in the supply chain, unavailability of raw materials, rise in raw materials price, and low labor force, which in turn, hampered the growth of the global automotive tire market.Also, due to reduction in automotive sales, especially in the initial period, the growth of the global automotive tire market was affected.Similar Reports We Have on Tire Industry:- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

