Hilarious! Drunk Woman Books Flight To Georgia But Boards For India, Sparks Fun-Fest Online (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Well! It makes sense if you lose track of your stop or nod off while riding a train. Still, very few people make a mistake while purchasing a plane ticket. A woman purchased a plane ticket for herself while she was drunk. It doesn't stop here, she then boarded a flight only to realise that she was headed to India instead of Georgia for where she had booked a ticket.

The mishap was captured in a that has captivated the internet.



In the footage, the woman can be seen seated on a plane, her confusion palpable as she listens to announcements in Hindi. The video's caption cheekily reads, "POV: You drunkenly booked a flight to Georgia ... and now you are sitting on a plane, realizing you are actually headed to India."

With over 4,000 likes and a staggering 370,000 views, the video has sparked a flurry of online reactions.

Commenters have been quick to weigh in on her accidental odyssey. Some have suggested that perhaps the ticket was deliberately booked to India, while others extend warm welcomes to the unintentional tourist.

One user remarked,“You need a visa to travel to India, a concept many Americans do not understand. So, no you can't stumble into India.”

Another added a humorous note on the subject of air travel regulations, stating,“Drunk people are not allowed on planes and only a certain level is permitted.”

Among the more light-hearted responses, some users offered their good wishes, with one commenting,“It's okay... have fun in India and big love from Germany. I am a big fan of India.”

Another jested,“Yeah, all those who check your boarding pass are also drunk,” while others enthusiastically suggested,“Welcome to India! You should definitely visit Jharipani in Uttarakhand.”