Wiygul Automotive Clinic Launches New Location & Announces Plans For Grand Opening Ceremony In Warrenton, VA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ALEXANDRIA, Va.

, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiygul Automotive is opening the doors to its new location in Warrenton, VA today.

This is the ninth store for the Wiygul family in the Washington Metropolitan area and is located at 164 Broadview Ave, Warrenton, Virginia .



Wiygul Automotive Clinic - Warrenton, VA.

Continue Reading

William Wiygul, Partner at Wiygul Automotive Clinic expressed his excitement with the following message:

"The Wiygul Automotive Clinic brand has enjoyed significant success over the past decade and our family is very excited to build on that success with the newest location in Warrenton, VA.

Our highly knowledgeable team is ready and eager to show-off the updated showroom and welcome new customers into our family."

The Wiygul family is also planning a Grand Opening Ceremony at this location from 11am – 1pm on Saturday, Oct 5, 2024.

The event will consist of fun activities for the entire family and will include a bounce house, face painting, food truck, free massages, and games and prizes.

The Wiygul family and staff will also be on-site to meet their new neighbors and to help them tour the shop.

About Wiygul Automotive Clinic

Wiygul Automotive Clinic is a leading provider of automotive services in the DC Metro region since 1976. The company offers a comprehensive range of automotive services, including routine maintenance, vehicle diagnostics, new tires and alignments, brakes, ac repair, and more. With state-of-the-art equipment and a team of friendly and highly skilled technicians, Wiygul Automotive Clinic is committed to delivering trusted, high-quality repairs at a competitive price.

For more information, visit: .

Contact:

Taran Sodhi, Media Representative

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 571.305.1287

SOURCE Wiygul Automotive Clinic