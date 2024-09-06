The Exhibition On The Theme Of "A Hundred Years Of Chunxi, A Mark Of Time" Opens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHENGDU, China, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 31 August, the on the theme of "A hundred years of Chunxi, a mark of time" opens at Chunxi Road Pedestrian Street, Jinjiang District, Chengdu. The exhibition will last for a month.



According to an official of Chengdu Centennial Chunxi Group Co., Ltd, the organizer of the exhibition, the exhibition is in the form of a with five sections: "A Century of Chunxi," "Dialect Alley," "Hustle and Bustle," "Taking a Walk Through the Streets of Chengdu" and "Digital Punch Card Wall."

The exhibition, relying on the rich historical picture resources of Xinhua News Agency, and at the same time, with the help of AI technology restoration as well as interesting interactive setups, vividly presents the road of Chengdu's commercial prosperity opened up by Chunxi Road as well as the changes of this city of happiness.

It is understood that the name of Chunxi comes from the Tao Te Ching, "All people are in high spirits, as if they want to participate in a sumptuous feast, and as if they want to climb the stage in the spring to look out over the scenery," which means the flow of passengers, commercial prosperity. Since its opening in 1924, Chunxi Road has been the commercial centre of Chengdu for a hundred years.

