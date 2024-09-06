Strike On Pavlohrad: One Person Killed, 18 Injured, Including Child

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A person died as a result of a Russian strike on Pavlohrad, the number of is growing, currently there are 18 in the hospital.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, there is already a dead person in Pavlohrad. The number of victims is growing. Now there are 18 of them in the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl,” he said in the post.

Lysak added that there were several fires in the city. An apartment was on fire in one of the high-rise buildings. The fire was extinguished and five people were rescued.

As reported, Russian troops attacked Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region, with five people reported injured.