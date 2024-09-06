Formula 1: Uniform And Accreditation Center For Azerbaijan Grand Prix Starts Operations
Fatima Latifova
The Uniform and Accreditation Center for the Azerbaijan Grand
Prix in Formula 1 has begun operations, Azernews
reports, citing Baku City Circuit Operations Company.
The start of the race is approaching, and preparations are
progressing according to plan.
Staff, volunteers, marshals, security personnel, and
representatives of contracting companies involved in organizing the
Azerbaijan Grand Prix can come to this center to obtain their
accreditation cards and uniforms. Nearly 28,000 accreditations and
uniforms are expected to be issued before the race.
Since August 19, more than 100 volunteers have been engaged at
the Uniform and Accreditation Center. During its operation, they
will perform roles such as registration, preparation of
accreditation cards, distribution of uniforms, and other tasks.
This year, around 16,000 applications were received for
volunteering, and nearly 2,000 volunteers have been involved in
organizing the event.
It is worth noting that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take
place from September 13-15.
