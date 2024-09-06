Formula 1: Uniform And Accreditation Center For Azerbaijan Grand Prix Starts Operations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The Uniform and Accreditation Center for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Formula 1 has begun operations, Azernews reports, citing Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The start of the race is approaching, and preparations are progressing according to plan.

Staff, volunteers, marshals, security personnel, and representatives of contracting companies involved in organizing the Azerbaijan Grand Prix can come to this center to obtain their accreditation cards and uniforms. Nearly 28,000 accreditations and uniforms are expected to be issued before the race.

Since August 19, more than 100 volunteers have been engaged at the Uniform and Accreditation Center. During its operation, they will perform roles such as registration, preparation of accreditation cards, distribution of uniforms, and other tasks. This year, around 16,000 applications were received for volunteering, and nearly 2,000 volunteers have been involved in organizing the event.

It is worth noting that the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will take place from September 13-15.