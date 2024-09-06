Hisense Takes Gaming And Entertainment To New Heights At IFA 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERLIN, Sept. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hisense South Africa is set to revolutionize gaming and entertainment experiences, showcasing cutting-edge at IFA 2024. Under the theme“The Scenario-driven Future of Tech,” Hisense is bringing to life large screen displays and game-enhancing partnerships, including its collaboration with Black Myth: Wukong and Xbox-certified products.



As an official global partner of Black Myth: Wukong, Hisense is offering gamers an immersive experience with stunning 4K visuals on 100-inch TVs. The U7N and E7N-Pro series ensure vivid colors and smooth gameplay with features like 144Hz Game Mode PRO and Quantum Dot Color. Gamers can dive into epic adventures with enhanced HDR and deep bass Dolby audio, delivering a truly immersive experience.

Hisense's partnership with Xbox takes center stage, bringing unparalleled gaming visuals and performance to South African audiences. The Hisense Laser Cinema PX3-PRO, the first Designed for Xbox Ultra Short Throw projector, delivers breathtaking 4K visuals on screens up to 150 inches. Its Dolby Vision and IMAX Enhanced certifications, paired with a refresh rate of up to 240Hz, offer a seamless and lag-free gaming experience for even the most fast-paced titles.

Hisense is excited to tease future innovations for the South African market. The highly anticipated ULED X Mini-LED 110-inch TV, with its groundbreaking 40,000 dimming zones and 10,000 nits brightness, promises to redefine home entertainment. Additionally, the C2 Ultra 4K Laser Smart Mini Projector, offering stunning image quality and smooth gameplay, will soon make its mark.

Hisense's CanvasTV offers a unique blend of art and entertainment with its Art Mode, transforming your TV into a personal art gallery. Its sleek, customizable frames and anti-glare Hi-Matte Display make it a stylish addition to any home.

Hisense South Africa continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering premium gaming and entertainment experiences tailored to local consumers.

