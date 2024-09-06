Extraordinary General Meeting
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that the extraordinary general meeting of A/S Femern Landanlæg, CVR no. 32567967, will be held on 23 September at 9.00 am at the company's premises, Vester Søgade 10, 5th floor, DK-1601 Copenhagen V.
The purpose of the extraordinary general meeting is to elect a new member to the Board of Directors, including a new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.
Items on the agenda are:
Election of chairman of the meeting
Proposal to elect new member of the Board of Directors, including as new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors
Below are the complete resolutions with accompanying remarks.
Re. item 1
It is proposed that Group General Counsel, lawyer Charlotte Linde be elected chairman of the meeting.
Re. item 2
Signe Thustrup Kreiner resigns as member of the Board of Directors, including as Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors, on 9 September 2024.
It is proposed to elect Natacha Krogager Carlsson as new member of the Board of Directors, including as new Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. For background information on the candidate, please consult the CV attached to this notice (Exhibit 1).
Board of Directors
Attachment
2024 Notice of extraordinary general meeting - AS Femern Landanlæg
