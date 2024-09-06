Strong Employee Culture Earns DHL Express The Top Great Place To Work Spot In Asia Pacific

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



The accolade is for the sixth year running with 24 countries and territories certified a Great Place to Work this year This is also the eighth time DHL Express has achieved this honor

DHL Express is number 1 Great Place to Work in Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 6 September 2024 - DHL Express is proud to be once again named the number 1 Great Place to Work in the Asia Pacific region for 2024. It is also the eighth time the world's leading international express service provider has been recognized for its unwavering commitment to fostering a dynamic, supportive and inclusive work environment for its employees. DHL Express Macau is also the latest office to receive the Great Place To Work Certification this year, bringing the total number of Certified DHL workplaces to 24.'This achievement is not won by chance. It reflects the dedication, passion and innovation of our employees who contribute to our success every day,' said. 'Our people are the center of everything we do. We firmly believe in building a workplace culture of mutual respect and openness, in which everyone feels empowered and supported to display their strengths and bring their true self to work. By providing our team with the tools and opportunities they need to succeed, employees can deliver to our customers with excellence.'The Great Place to Work ranking attests to DHL Express's dedication to creating an environment that promotes employee growth and development. The company is focused on leveraging digital technologies that help ease tasks for its people as much as its customers. For instance, employees at ground facilities operate alongside robots, relying on automated systems and artificial intelligence to reduce menial tasks and increase efficiencies. Such technologies also help minimize workplace injuries.DHL Express's commitment to creating a vibrant and engaging workplace culture is also showcased at the DHL Asia Cup, a region-wide sports event that brings together employees from different markets to showcase their talents and compete in football, cheerleading and cheerpom. It aims to foster teamwork, camaraderie, a sense of unity and healthy habits among the DHL workforce. In its fourth edition, DHL Asia Cup 2023 saw around 1,200 participants from over 20 Asia Pacific countries and territories gather in Singapore.Another key contributor to DHL Express's success is its Smart Connect internal platform, which was designed to enhance employee engagement. Available on desktop and mobile, Smart Connect is where employees communicate and collaborate across the organization, obtain news and access personalized employee services, no matter where they are. They can also engage on social walls and subscribe to topics of interest.New joiners' onboarding experiences are also streamlined, digitized and made more seamless as they can locate essential information and resources before they start with the company.'Creating the best workplace for all is a priority for us. We have once again shown that our success is a result of our commitment to creating a culture of trust, respect, and collaboration,' said. 'With new technological trends and changing demographics anticipated to impact the workplace and workforce, it is important to maintain a positive and inclusive work environment where employees feel they belong. We have done so through various programs and initiatives, such as our very own DHL Asia Cup and Appreciation Week. We will continue to find ways to invest in our employees' development and wellbeing.'DHL Express's Great Place to Work achievement in Asia Pacific repeatedly reinforces its position as a leading employer and sets a benchmark for workplace excellence in the region. As workplace dynamics continue to evolve and become more complex due in part to new technologies and demographic shifts, DHL Express is preparing itself with continuous investments in training and upskilling programs for its employees and supervisors. This will help ensure the company builds a resilient workforce and remain the employer of choice: #DHLExpress #GreatPlacetoWorkAsia #AsOne

