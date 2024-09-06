Dubai Police Honour 2 Residents For Cooperation, Ethical Conduct

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 12:12 PM

Last updated: Fri 6 Sep 2024, 12:13 PM

Dubai have honoured two residents for their cooperation and ethical conduct, the authority said in a release on Friday.

The Bur Dubai Police Station awarded Yasir Hayat Khan Sheer and Nishan Rai Bijab Kumar Ray with certificates of appreciation after their efforts contributed to enhancing safety and security in the community.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Brigadier Abdul Moneim Abdel Rahman Mohammed, acting deputy director of Bur Dubai Police Station, conveyed the authority's appreciation, and praised their cooperation.

"Dubai Police realises that the cooperation of all segments of society is vital and actively contributes to the force's efforts in protecting the society and ensuring their happiness," he said.

The recipients expressed their joy at being honoured and thanked the authority.

ALSO READ:

Dubai Police add 2 new Tesla cars to their fleet

Dubai: New edition of labour sports tournament to kick off on September 15