Stora Enso's Shareholders' Nomination Board Composition

Stora Enso Shareholders' Nomination Board has been established to exist until otherwise decided. The Shareholders' Nomination Board annually prepares proposals for Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting concerning the election and remuneration of members of the Stora Enso Board of Directors and Board committees, as well as the appointments of the Chair and the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors. The Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of the Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors, the Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and two members appointed by the two largest shareholders (one each) as of 31 August each year.

Stora Enso's two largest shareholders on 31 August 2024 were Solidium Oy and FAM AB.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has been appointed and consists of the following members: Kari Jordan (Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Håkan Buskhe (Vice Chair of Stora Enso's Board of Directors), Jouko Karvinen (Chair of the Board of Directors of Solidium Oy), and Marcus Wallenberg (Chair of the Board of Directors of FAM AB).

The Shareholders' Nomination Board has elected Marcus Wallenberg as its Chair.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso/investors



