Poha To Mong Dal Chilla: 5 Energizing Low-Calorie Breakfasts To Begin Your Day Light And Healthy

Having breakfast is very important for a healthy start. Try these five low-calorie options for a delicious, energizing morning. They're perfect for keeping you light and nourished, setting a positive tone for your day.



Vegetable upma, which is made from semolina (rava) and blended with different vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans, is a filling but light dish. It's cooked with very little oil and flavor-boosted with curry leaves, mustard seeds, and other seasonings.





These delicious pancakes are cooked with finely chopped tomatoes, onions, and spinach combined with crushed moong dal (green gram). They are low in calories yet high in fiber and protein.





Low-calorie urad dal (black gram) cakes with cooked rice are known as idlis. This hearty and filling traditional South Indian breakfast is served with sambar, a vegetable stew made with lentils.





Besan chilla is a low-calorie, high-protein substitute for traditional pancakes. It is made with chickpea flour (besan) and combined with veggies such as bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions. It uses very little oil when cooking, and mint chutney adds a delicious touch.

Poha is prepared with cooked rice that has been flattened, turmeric, mustard seeds, onions, and a dash of peanuts. In addition to being a delicious and nutritious breakfast choice, it is high in iron and other vital elements.

