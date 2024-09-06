Delhi HC Orders Wikipedia To Comply With Indian Laws, Warns Of Possible Ban

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent ruling, the Delhi High Court has issued a stern warning to Wikipedia, emphasizing that if the encyclopedia does not adhere to Indian regulations, the central may be instructed to block the website in the country.

The court's decision came after Wikipedia was found to have allowed unauthorized edits on the page of ANI (Asian News International), a private organization. Three users had altered the entry to label ANI as a "Government Propaganda Tool." ANI subsequently filed a defamation suit seeking Rs 2 crore in damages.

AC malfunctions on IndiGo's Delhi-Varanasi flight, passengers distressing ordeal caught on camera (WATCH)

During the legal proceedings, it was discovered that the offending edits were made by three individuals. The court then ordered Wikipedia to disclose the identities of these users. However, Wikipedia argued that it could not provide this information promptly due to the lack of an Indian headquarters.

The Delhi High Court rejected this explanation and ruled against Wikipedia. The court emphasized that despite being a foreign entity, Wikipedia must comply with Indian laws if it operates within the country. The court's message was clear: if Wikipedia is unwilling to follow Indian regulations, it should not conduct business in India. The court warned that failure to comply could result in a government-imposed ban on the platform.