Locking Down The Future Of Media: G&L Systemhaus Secures ISO 27001 Certification Across All Operations

G&L Systemhaus achieves ISO 27001 certification, securing workflows, data centers, and offices across operations.

- Alexander Leschinsky, Co-founder & CEO of G&LCOLOGNE, GERMANY, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ISO 27001 certification: Customer Trust, Operational Efficiency, and Regulatory ComplianceMedia customers can be confident that G&L adheres to international best practices for protecting intellectual property, personal data, and high-value media assets. As part of the certification process, G&L demonstrates proactive risk management, ensuring that workflows are secured against emerging threats. Robust business continuity and disaster recovery processes are critical for uninterrupted live broadcasts and high-volume media processing and delivery pipelines.ISO 27001 certification streamlines the procurement process for customers by eliminating the need for extensive IT security assessments, allowing a faster onboarding of services and more efficient project kick-offs. Serving as the general contractor in multivendor projects, G&L's cybersecurity achievement provides customers with peace of mind, knowing that security and accountability are consistently managed across all partner vendors and platforms.CEO Alexander Leschinsky commented:“As a media-focused provider, achieving ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our commitment to both security and regulatory compliance. This certification not only ensures we meet the highest data protection standards, but also reinforces the trust our clients place in us to safeguard their content and operations. At G&L, we're focused on long-term partnerships, and this milestone underscores our dedication to delivering secure, reliable solutions for the evolving media landscape.”G&L's new C2PA workflow and comprehensive security portfolioAs a member of the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA), G&L has recently introduced a technical workflow designed to help media companies achieve compliance with C2PA standards for certifying the authenticity and origin of their content. This C2PA tool set is the latest addition to G&L's extensive content protection suite, including encryption, DRM, watermarking, or prevention of credential theft.G&L showcases media workflows at IBC AmsterdamG&L invites you to discuss how these achievements can benefit your organization at the IBC Show Amsterdam, booth 14.C05, from September 13-16.About G&L SystemhausG&L enables you to easily deliver audio and video content – live & on-demand, on-prem, in the cloud & hybrid. With our technical powerhouse trusted by Europe's largest broadcasters, leading events and government entities for the last two decades, our friendly and international team attentively manages your services with 24/7 support. G&L is committed to making digital media processing and delivery efficient and sustainable. We are the perfect partner to help you build and maintain a reliable and eco-friendly streaming setup. For more information, visit .

