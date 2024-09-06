Preliminary Announcement On The Publication Of Financial Reports Pursuant To Sections 114, 115, 117 Wphg (The German Securities Act)
EQS-News: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report
06.09.2024 / 09:32 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I hereby announces that the following financial reports will be published:
Type: Financial Report(half-year 2024)
Language: English
Publishing Date: 18.09.2024
Location:
Archive at
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust I
|
| 1011 Centre Road, Suite 200
|
| 19805-1266 Wilmington, Delaware
|
| United States
| Phone:
| +49(0)228 920 0
| Fax:
| +49(0)228 920 35151
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A0DEN75
| WKN:
| A0DEN7
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
| EQS News ID:
| 1983353
|
