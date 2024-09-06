UPCX Launches Global Staking Airdrop Event (September) To Promote Financial Democratization

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) UPCX is an open-source payment based on optimized high-speed blockchain technology, designed to simplify and optimize transactions. This system provides efficient payment settlement services, supports multiple asset types, and allows users to develop financial smart contracts and create User Issued Assets (UIA). Its native token, $UPC, is now listed on platforms such as MEXC, Bitget, Gate, and Websea. To promote financial democratization and expand its international influence while attracting more users to join the UPCX ecosystem, a new UPCX“EU + Southeast Asia + Global” staking airdrop campaign for September has officially begun.







Campaign Duration: September 5, 2024, to September 30, 2024

How to Participate:

Stake at least 5 $UPC on the official UPCX staking platform.

Stake your tokens for 30, 90, or 180 days.

Submit your staking proof via a Google form.

Staking Platform:

Form:

Rewards:

– Pool 1️, 400 UPC: 25 UPC ≤ Stake < 45 UPC

– Pool 2️, 500 UPC: 45 UPC ≤ Stake < 80 UPC

– Pool 3️, 600 UPC: Stake ≥ 80 UPC

7 Airdrop Rewards:

– Prize Pool, 100 UPC: Stake ≥ 25 UPC for 90 days

– Prize Pool, 200 UPC: Stake ≥ 25 UPC for 180 days

– Stake at least 5 UPC or more for a chance to win from a 100 UPC lucky pool, with 20 lucky stakers being selected.

Compensation for staked GSA fees :

During the staking process, screenshots of the ETH Gas fees generated during the“Approve” and“Stake Now” steps are required and must be submitted through the form. After submission, officials will audit at the end of the campaign and issue an equivalent amount of $UPC Token to your staking wallet address based on the ETH Gas fees incurred.

Example: If you incur 10 USDT in ETH Gas fees during the staking process, you will be issued an equivalent amount of 10 USDT in $UPC Token.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform designed to provide regulatory-compliant financial services to users worldwide. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset trading, User Issued Assets (UIA), Non-Fungible Assets (NFA), and stablecoins. Additionally, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, SDKs, allows for custom payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and security-enhanced hardware wallets, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

