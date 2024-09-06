(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a significant move, U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain has halted most court proceedings for 60 days.



This pause pressures both the borrower, Puerto Rico's electric utility (AEE , and its creditors to focus on mediation talks.



This decision followed an appeals court ruling last month that significantly increased the allowable claims of bondholders to about $8.5 billion.



This is a stark rise from the initial cap of $2.4 billion on their unsecured claims against the utility's net revenues.



Currently, AEE is navigating through a complex seven-year bankruptcy, aiming to reduce $10 billion in bonds and other liabilities.



The recent appellate decision has led a financial oversight board to seek a new hearing on this pivotal matter.







In response to the ongoing discussions, the mediation team has requested the court to extend the halt on litigation.



This extension is intended to aid in reaching a consensual debt reduction agreement through mediation.



This case is crucial not only for Puerto Rico's financial recovery but also offers a blueprint for managing public utility bankruptcies, affecting both residents and investors deeply.



Puerto Rico's residents currently endure some of the highest electricity rates in the U.S., along with frequent blackouts.



This restructuring is more than a fiscal adjustment; it's vital for stabilizing Puerto Rico's essential services and its economic future.



U.S. Judge Urges Settlement in Puerto Rico's Electric Utility Debt Saga

MENAFN06092024007421016031ID1108643532