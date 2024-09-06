Onam 2024: Try These Payasams To Add Sweetness To Your Festive Mood

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Onam, Kerala's iconic harvest festival, is a time for merriment, feasting, and indulging in sweet delights. Payasam, a traditional Kerala dessert, plays a vital role in Onam celebrations.





Ada Pradhaman is a classic Onam dessert made with rice ada, which is thin, flat rice noodles. These ada are cooked in a rich mixture of coconut milk, jaggery, and spices like cardamom and ginger, resulting in a creamy and sweet payasam with a unique texture from the ada. It's considered the most traditional and iconic Onam payasam, and its preparation is often a labor of love.



Palada Pradhaman is another popular payasam made with palada, which are thin, flat rice flakes. These palada are cooked in milk, sugar, and spices like cardamom and saffron, resulting in a sweet and creamy payasam with a slightly crunchy texture from the palada. It's often served as a lighter alternative to ada pradhaman, and its simplicity makes it a crowd favorite.



Parippu Pradhaman is a nutritious and flavorful payasam made with split green gram, also known as moong dal. This dal is cooked in coconut milk, jaggery, and spices like cumin and cardamom, resulting in a slightly thick and comforting payasam. It's often served as a more health-conscious option, and its unique flavor profile sets it apart from other payasams.



Semiya Payasam is a simple and comforting payasam made with vermicelli noodles, also known as semiya. These noodles are cooked in milk, sugar, and spices like cardamom and saffron, resulting in a sweet and smooth payasam. It's often served as a more accessible and easy-to-make option, and its simplicity makes it a great introduction to the world of payasams.



Pazham Pradhaman is a sweet and refreshing payasam made with ripe bananas, usually Nendran or Palayamthodan varieties. These bananas are cooked in coconut milk, jaggery, and spices like cinnamon and cloves, resulting in a creamy and fruity payasam with a smooth texture. It's often served as a refreshing change from the richer payasams, and its flavor is both soothing and uplifting.



Aval Payasam is a sweet and comforting payasam made with poha, also known as flattened rice. This poha is cooked in milk, jaggery, and spices like cardamom and ginger, resulting in a creamy and slightly crunchy payasam. It's often served as a lighter and more easily digestible option, and its unique texture makes it a great choice for those looking for something a little different.