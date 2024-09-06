Nita Ambani Looks Stunning In Red Silk Saree That Comes With A Radha-Krishna Embroidery Blouse, See Pictures

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nita Ambani was recently sighted at an event at NMACC wearing a red silk saree and she also provided the photographers an update on her plans for the approaching Ganesh Chaturthi.

Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, and Anant Ambani made an impressive appearance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai Friday night. Nita Ambani wore a stunning red silk patola saree with elaborate elaboration in many hues all over the border to a recent NMACC event. She wore the saree with a matching blouse, but the graphic design on the blouse stole the show.

Nita teamed the saree with a matching silk shirt with a scoop neckline, half-length sleeves, gold borders, a cropped length, and Radha-Krishna embroidery on the back in gold threads. She decorated the traditional costume with fine polki, gold, and diamond-encrusted ornaments, such as a necklace, kadhas, ring, and earrings. Finally, she completed the look with gold platform shoes and an embroidered potli bag.

Nita's glam look included winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and a crimson bindi. She styled her hair in a center-parted bun and added daisy hair ornaments for a finishing touch.

We're all building up for the huge Ganesh Chaturthi, which begins on September 6, 2024, and Nita Ambani wishes the paparazzi a happy Ganpati. With a folded hand, the gorgeousness wished the shutterbugs 'happy Ganpati' and even informed them that Ganpati would soon be welcomed into their home as well.