NY Top Docs Honors Dr. Michael E. Gribetz As A 2024 Top Doctor

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Michael E. Gribetz, a distinguished urologist with over four decades of clinical experience, has been reviewed and approved by NY Top Docs as a 2024 Top Doctor. Dr. Gribetz is an esteemed attending urologic surgeon at Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he is renowned for his use of cutting-edge diagnostic tools and advanced options for both benign and malignant diseases of the prostate, kidney, and bladder.In addition to his clinical practice, Dr. Gribetz serves as an Assistant Clinical Professor at Mount Sinai Medical School, where he shares his extensive knowledge with the next generation of medical professionals. His areas of expertise include the management of benign prostatic hypertrophy, prostate cancer, sexual dysfunction, kidney stones, urinary incontinence, female urology, and vasectomies.Dr. Gribetz is dedicated to providing compassionate and personalized care, tailoring each treatment plan to the individual needs of his patients. His practice is equipped with a certified operating suite, allowing him to perform many surgical procedures in-office, which helps reduce the stress and anxiety often associated with hospital visits.Patients of Dr. Gribetz benefit not only from his vast experience and expertise but also from his commitment to delivering state-of-the-art care in a comfortable and reassuring environment.To learn more about Dr. Michael E. Gribetz, please visit:---About UsNY Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New York online in an easy to use format. NY Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NY Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, e-mail us at ... and/or visit .

