Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 900 Career Goals
football superstar
Cristiano Ronald scored the 900th goal of his illustrious
career in Portugal's UEFA Nations League group stage match against
Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday, Azernews
reports.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tapped in a volley from a Nuno
Mendes cross in the 34th minute of the first half to double
Portugal's lead in the 2-1 victory. An emotional ronaldo celebrated
the goal by holding out his arms as he raced to the corner of the
pitch before placing his hands on his face and dropping to the
ground.
Ronaldo's goal was his 131st for Portugal, which extended his
record for most international goals in world football. In addition
to his 769 goals scored in his club career, the Portugal captain
becomes the first men's player in history to score 900 goals in
official matches.
“It means a lot,” Ronaldo said after the game, according to the
Associated Press.
