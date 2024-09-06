Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First Player To Score 900 Career Goals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) superstar Cristiano Ronald scored the 900th goal of his illustrious career in Portugal's Nations League group stage match against Croatia in Lisbon on Thursday, Azernews reports.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner tapped in a volley from a Nuno Mendes cross in the 34th minute of the first half to double Portugal's lead in the 2-1 victory. An emotional celebrated the goal by holding out his arms as he raced to the corner of the pitch before placing his hands on his face and dropping to the ground.

Ronaldo's goal was his 131st for Portugal, which extended his record for most international goals in world football. In addition to his 769 goals scored in his club career, the Portugal captain becomes the first men's player in history to score 900 goals in official matches.

“It means a lot,” Ronaldo said after the game, according to the Associated Press.