Azerbaijani Oil Price Up

Azerbaijani oil has become more expensive in the world market.

Azernews reports that the price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil increased by $0.03 or 0.04 percent to $78.33.

Note that the lowest price of "Azeri Light" oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).