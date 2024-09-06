Italian Media Extensively Covers President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

Leading outlets in Italy have extensively covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to the country, Azernews reports.

Media sources including "Agenzia Nova," "Giornale Diplomatico," "Agenpress," "Il Sole 24 Ore," "Askanews," "Italpress," "Il Giornale," "La Presse," "Agenzia Vista," "Quotidiano Nazionale," "Tutt Oggi," "Borsa Italiana," and others reported on President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome. It was highlighted that the meeting emphasized the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

The reports noted that Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading partner in Europe and that cooperation in the energy sector is of particular importance. The TAP project's significant role in Europe's, including Italy's, energy security was mentioned. The significance of humanitarian and cultural ties, as well as the activities of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, was also noted.

It was emphasized that the COP29 conference, which Azerbaijan will host in November, is a highly significant event, and Italy will be represented by a high-level delegation at this international event.

The reports also mentioned that on the same day, President Ilham Aliyev met with Giorgia Meloni, the President of the Italian Council of Ministers, at the Chigi Palace in Rome. It was noted that the meeting included detailed discussions on bilateral issues between Italy and Azerbaijan, with new areas of cooperation being identified. Discussions were held on the prospects for developing bilateral relations in all sectors.

It was highlighted that during the meeting between President Ilham Aliyev and Giorgia Meloni, there was an exchange of views on increasing the transmission capacity of the TAP pipeline, which plays a crucial role in Italy's and Europe's energy security. The importance of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, created through a joint project between ADA University and five Italian universities, was also noted.

Additionally, it was pointed out that Giorgia Meloni emphasized Italy's readiness to provide all necessary support to Azerbaijan for the successful conduct of COP29.

The reports also mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev met with Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italy's Eni S.P.A., in Rome, and discussions were held on expanding cooperation between SOCAR and Eni.