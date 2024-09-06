Italian Media Extensively Covers President Ilham Aliyev's Visit To Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
Leading media outlets in Italy have extensively covered
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's official visit to the country,
Azernews reports.
Media sources including "Agenzia Nova," "Giornale Diplomatico,"
"Agenpress," "Il Sole 24 Ore," "Askanews," "Italpress," "Il
Giornale," "La Presse," "Agenzia Vista," "Quotidiano Nazionale,"
"Tutt Oggi," "Borsa Italiana," and others reported on President
Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at
the Quirinale Palace in Rome. It was highlighted that the meeting
emphasized the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation
between the two countries.
The reports noted that Italy is Azerbaijan's main trading
partner in Europe and that cooperation in the energy sector is of
particular importance. The TAP project's significant role in
Europe's, including Italy's, energy security was mentioned. The
significance of humanitarian and cultural ties, as well as the
activities of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, was also noted.
It was emphasized that the COP29 conference, which Azerbaijan
will host in November, is a highly significant event, and Italy
will be represented by a high-level delegation at this
international event.
The reports also mentioned that on the same day, President Ilham
Aliyev met with Giorgia Meloni, the President of the Italian
Council of Ministers, at the Chigi Palace in Rome. It was noted
that the meeting included detailed discussions on bilateral issues
between Italy and Azerbaijan, with new areas of cooperation being
identified. Discussions were held on the prospects for developing
bilateral relations in all sectors.
It was highlighted that during the meeting between President
Ilham Aliyev and Giorgia Meloni, there was an exchange of views on
increasing the transmission capacity of the TAP pipeline, which
plays a crucial role in Italy's and Europe's energy security. The
importance of the Italy-Azerbaijan University, created through a
joint project between ADA University and five Italian universities,
was also noted.
Additionally, it was pointed out that Giorgia Meloni emphasized
Italy's readiness to provide all necessary support to Azerbaijan
for the successful conduct of COP29.
The reports also mentioned that President Ilham Aliyev met with
Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italy's Eni S.P.A., in Rome, and
discussions were held on expanding cooperation between SOCAR and
Eni.
