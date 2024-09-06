Agentless Launches In Warrenville, IL: Elevating The Home Buying Experience By Eliminating Buyer's Agent Fees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARRENVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Agentless has announced the launch of its for Warrenville, IL. The platform aims to save home buyers thousands in agent fees by eliminating the need for buyer's agents. With the recent NAR settlement requiring home buyers to potentially pay their agents directly, Agentless aims to save buyers from these unnecessary costs by eliminating the outdated buyer-agent commission model and empowering buyers to control their home-buying journey.Speaking to the media, Logan McRae from Agentless Corp said,“ With the recent NAR settlement, the real estate industry is facing a seismic shift, and Agentless is leading the charge. The NAR settlement has opened doors to tech-driven platforms like Agentless, where buyers can save an average of $12,000 on a $500,000 home.”At the launch price of only $99, Agentless offers a suite of services, including professionally crafted offer letters, legally binding purchase agreements, and AI-assisted home inspection analysis without the need for a buyer's agent.Agentless is also a valuable tool for listing agents in dual agency situations, helping to avoid conflicts of interest by giving buyers a fully automated, independent option to generate documents. This ensures both sides of the transaction are managed smoothly and ethically.Agentless provides full transparency, allowing buyers to choose their own inspectors, attorneys, and mortgage lenders without agent influence. This control ensures buyers make informed decisions on their most important investment.Agentless is launching soon, so join the waitlist today at to secure your savings.For any questions or inquiries, contact Logan McRae from Agentless Corp at ....For updates, follow Agentless on Social media:Instagram:Facebook:X:About Agentless:Agentless is a transformative platform offering home buyers essential tools like offer letters, purchase agreements, and AI-driven home inspection analysis for just $99, eliminating the need for buyer's agents. Save thousands and streamline your home-buying experience.

