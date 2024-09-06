PM Meets GCC Ministers Of Municipal Affairs

Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met yesterday with Their Excellencies the Ministers concerned with municipal affairs in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, who are participating in the ministerial meeting of and Food Security in the GCC countries. The Prime Minister welcomed the guests, wishing them success in their meeting in Doha.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.