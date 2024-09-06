Somali Prime Minister Meets Qatar's Envoy
Mogadishu: Prime Minister of the federal Republic of Somalia H E Hamza Abdi Barre met with Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia H E Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi. During the meeting, the cooperation between the two countries were reviewed.
