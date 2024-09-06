Many Unite For Overdose Awareness Day Event In Nashville: Focus On Education, Prevention, And Collaboration

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Nashville, Tennessee, 6th September 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , In honor of Overdose Awareness Day on August 31st, community members, officers, and nonprofit leaders gathered at the Church of Scientology community hall in Nashville, TN to discuss education, prevention, and collaborative efforts to end drug abuse. The event was organized by Drug-Free Tennessee, the local chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World, in a united effort to raise awareness and combat the overdose epidemic.

The event featured presentations from key speakers, including Rev. Brian Fesler, Tennessee coordinator of Drug-Free Tennessee, the director of Nashville Thrives, and the local police community coordinator. Each speaker addressed the critical need for ongoing education and prevention strategies in the fight against substance abuse. Rev. Fesler emphasized the importance of reaching young people with factual, engaging drug prevention materials.

“Our community must work together to end the devastating impact of drug abuse,” said Fesler.“Education is the foundation of prevention, and that's why we make resources like The Truth About Drugs available for everyone to use.”

Attendees engaged in discussions about strategies to reduce drug-related harm and left with copies of The Truth About Drugs educational materials to share within their organizations and communities.

The event underscored the importance of collective action, with speakers stressing that drug abuse is not an isolated issue but one that affects the entire community. By increasing awareness and encouraging cooperation between community groups, Drug-Free Tennessee aims to create a safer and healthier Nashville for future generations.

