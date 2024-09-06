BREAKING: Bengaluru Police Arrest Haryana-Based Naxalite While Visiting His Girlfriend In Upparpet; Case Filed
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested a Haryana-based Naxalite, Anirudh, in the Upparpet area of Bengaluru. Anirudh, who was reportedly working on behalf of the banned CPI-Maoist group, had managed to evade law enforcement for an extended period.
According to Police reports, Anirudh was apprehended by the CCB's Anti-Terrorist Cell (ATC) team. His arrest came after he visited Bengaluru to meet his girlfriend, leading to a tip-off about his whereabouts.
Anirudh had been involved in circulating banned writings and Maoist literature, actively promoting the ideologies of the CPI-Maoist movement. Despite operating under the radar for a long time, the authorities closely monitored his movements.
Following his arrest, a case has been registered at Upparpet police station. This marks a significant development in the efforts to clamp down on Naxalite activities in the city and the broader region.
